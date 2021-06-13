De Santis, Charles "Charlie", - 89, of Northfield, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Petersburg, NJ he was the loving son of the late Reangelo and Maria (Ruffini) De Santis and the devoted husband of the late Dorothy Ann De Santis. Charlie bravely served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict receiving the Korean Service Medal, U.N. Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Charlie was well known for his patriotism and his dedication as a disabled American veteran. Following his service, he was hired in Washington DC for a government job, although he stayed here with family, taking care of them. He was offered a job locally with Abbotts dairy in Atlantic City for a decade then was offered a job with Ham's Express in Philadelphia, Pa and on occasion he would bring his Tractor Trailer home with the five pigs on the Trailer) and would take us young children for a ride in it. In April of 1985, my father's friends who owned Lenny's sub shop offered the business to my father and I, we decided to re-named it to Angelo's Subs in memory of his dad, and my (Pop-Pop) until its sale in June of 2004. Charlie was a dedicated member of the American Legion and VFW in Northfield as well as the Fleet Reserve and DAV Chapter 70. In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling as well as collecting classic cars and showing them off in many Holiday parades and enjoyed the outdoors tending to his Garden. He loved his animals, Rexy, Bum Bum, Inky, and Penny. He loved Celebrating the Holidays and also won the Christmas decorations contest with the AC Press. He was quite the baker, perfecting his pie crust for delicious Apple and Pumpkin pies that he shared with family, friends and doctor's offices including his favorite 1400 am talk show host Don Williams. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his daughter; Lynda De Santis, companion of Jamie Siracusa, brother; Albert De Santis and a host of cousins, members of the local community, county government and the members of the Northfield Police department. Thank you for everything. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Charles's Life Celebration viewing on Friday evening June 18, 2021 at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225 from 6-8 PM. The life celebration and burial continues on Saturday, June 19th, 2021 from 10:00-11:00am and the Christian Mass from 11:00am- 12:00pm at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Roman Catholic Church with father Anthony, located at 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. Burial will take place at 4:00pm in Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery on route 50 in Estell Manor honoring his Service as a Veteran life and Loving father. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles's memory to St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 13, 2021.