SCHALLER JR., Charles F., - 89, of North Cape May, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2021. Charlie lived in Bristol, PA until 1988 when he and his late wife, Helen then moved to Town Bank into a log home they built, where he resided until his passing. Charlie served in the Pennsylvania National Guard and Air National Guard, retiring with an honorable discharge. He was a graduate of Mastbaum Vocational Technical High School. Charlie worked for H.E. Lonergan Company until retirement in 1987; He then worked for TMU Co., Cape May until his second retirement. Always wanting to keep busy, he then worked as a security guard for the county library. He was a devoted lifelong Lutheran. As a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Bristol, PA, he served for years on the church council. Upon moving to North Cape May, he continued his devotion by being a fully involved member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Villas where he and his late wife spear-headed the stained-glass window project. These picturesque stained-glass windows grace the Chancel of the church today, and for many years to come. Charlie enjoyed traveling with the ANG, camping, fishing, model railroading and especially woodworking, building furniture and a detailed model of his log home. He is predeceased by his wife, Helen E. (nee Mastrangelo) in 1994 and his daughter, Nancy C. Bruzzese in 2018. Charlie is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his son, Charles "Chuck" (and Vicki) Schaller; 6 grandchildren, Anthony, Peter (and Carmen), Christine, A.J., Tina (Bill) and Elizabeth; 9 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; as well as, his loving companion, Evelyn Coyle. Charlie's funeral service will be held on Wednesday (June 30th) at 11:30am in Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 1220 Bayshore Rd., Villas where his viewing will take place from 10am until 11:20am. Interment will take place on Thursday (July 1st) at 11:30am in George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Villas, NJ or Bayada Home Health Care, Cape May County or North Cape Genesis, North Cape May or Trinity Home Care and Health Services in Egg Harbor Township. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 27, 2021.