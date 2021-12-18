Scull, Charles Joseph, Jr., - 90, of Ventnor, passed away on Wednesday, December 15th. No matter what you called him – "Chuck", "Dad", "Mr. Scull", "The TastyKake Man," "Uncle Chuck," "Grandpop," "Pop Pop", "Pops," "Pop Pop French Fry," the list could go on forever – he was someone special to everyone. His childlike grin and endless charm were impossible not to love. Any visitor of Florida Avenue or Derby Avenue was met with the tightest, tenderest hug and a persistent offer of a glass of wine. Chuck loved to love and to be loved. He never met a stranger, only new friends. I imagine he's already up in Heaven catching up with his old pals and making new ones. To him, every day was the best and every person was the nicest – a testament to his ability to only see the good in the world. He was a dedicated father to his 4 children; but if you asked Chuck, he was really a father of 9, treating his 5 nieces and nephews like his own. He was a proud Marine, and it was his greatest honor to serve in the Korean War. He was married for 68 years to an angel in living form, Grace. Even at 90, he was still so in love with her like he was at 19. Chuck's endless devotion for his "Gray" puts every fairytale to shame. His genuine goodness was boundless. He was the very best of us. Chuck is survived by his wife, Grace Valenti Scull; his children, Chuck Scull (Pat), Judy Lopez (Ed), and Kevin Scull (Kari); his nieces and nephews, Linda Smith (Bill), Kathy Willard (Dave), Donna McGlynn, Danny McGlynn (Chris), and Frank McGlynn (MaryKay); his 8 grandchildren, Brooks Scull (Jennifer), Chris Scull (Meg), Karlee Newcomer (Eric), Kerrie Dessicino (Jim), Justin Scull (Brittany Hennessy), Sean Scull (Zoe), Erica Lopez (Sean Taylor), and Sami Lopez (single and ready to mingle); his 11 great-grandchildren; and an impressive pedigree of friends who were more like family. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Evelyn Scull; his brothers, Bob and Jerry Scull; his sister-in-law, Frances McGlynn; his son, Michael Scull (Cindy Swan); and his great-grandson, Liam Francis Scull. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.stjude.org
and www.SIDS.org
. Treat yourself to a TastyKake in Chuck's honor. Krimpets were his favorite. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 20th, at St. James Church, 6415 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, from 9-11am, with Mass beginning at 11am. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2021.