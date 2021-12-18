Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Joseph Scull Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
Scull, Charles Joseph, Jr., - 90, of Ventnor, passed away on Wednesday, December 15th. No matter what you called him – "Chuck", "Dad", "Mr. Scull", "The TastyKake Man," "Uncle Chuck," "Grandpop," "Pop Pop", "Pops," "Pop Pop French Fry," the list could go on forever – he was someone special to everyone. His childlike grin and endless charm were impossible not to love. Any visitor of Florida Avenue or Derby Avenue was met with the tightest, tenderest hug and a persistent offer of a glass of wine. Chuck loved to love and to be loved. He never met a stranger, only new friends. I imagine he's already up in Heaven catching up with his old pals and making new ones. To him, every day was the best and every person was the nicest – a testament to his ability to only see the good in the world. He was a dedicated father to his 4 children; but if you asked Chuck, he was really a father of 9, treating his 5 nieces and nephews like his own. He was a proud Marine, and it was his greatest honor to serve in the Korean War. He was married for 68 years to an angel in living form, Grace. Even at 90, he was still so in love with her like he was at 19. Chuck's endless devotion for his "Gray" puts every fairytale to shame. His genuine goodness was boundless. He was the very best of us. Chuck is survived by his wife, Grace Valenti Scull; his children, Chuck Scull (Pat), Judy Lopez (Ed), and Kevin Scull (Kari); his nieces and nephews, Linda Smith (Bill), Kathy Willard (Dave), Donna McGlynn, Danny McGlynn (Chris), and Frank McGlynn (MaryKay); his 8 grandchildren, Brooks Scull (Jennifer), Chris Scull (Meg), Karlee Newcomer (Eric), Kerrie Dessicino (Jim), Justin Scull (Brittany Hennessy), Sean Scull (Zoe), Erica Lopez (Sean Taylor), and Sami Lopez (single and ready to mingle); his 11 great-grandchildren; and an impressive pedigree of friends who were more like family. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Evelyn Scull; his brothers, Bob and Jerry Scull; his sister-in-law, Frances McGlynn; his son, Michael Scull (Cindy Swan); and his great-grandson, Liam Francis Scull. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.stjude.org and www.SIDS.org. Treat yourself to a TastyKake in Chuck's honor. Krimpets were his favorite. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 20th, at St. James Church, 6415 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, from 9-11am, with Mass beginning at 11am. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. James Church
6415 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, NJ
Dec
20
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. James Church
6415 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
My deepest Condolences to the Scull Family. Chuck was a good friend of my Family, and I remember him best coaching basketball at St. Michael's back in the day. His infectious smile was his trademark. And most of all seeing him driving his Tastykake truck was a common sight in the old Ducktown.
Peter A. Manic
Family
December 29, 2021
Greetings of Sympathy for your Loss...How many times over the years my dear friend Kathy ( Willard, Chuck's devoted niece) talked about "Sitsy and Uncle Chuck" ,I couldn't even count. You are a loving family ,and from what I know, this special man must have been a solid part of that love. May God give you the strength you need to handle your sadness; may precious memories remain until you all meet again in Heaven. Love, Judy T.
Judy Toxey, Fairhope,Alabama
December 23, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the Scull and McGinnis. Mr. Scull was on of the best parts of Chelsea Little League
Kim Higgins
December 22, 2021
Our memories of Chuck at our family get togethers will never be forgotten. His stories of travel and other adventures were always good for a laugh and he was so proud to tell you what he tried. We were blessed to know him and better people for it. RIP Chuck
Anna, Rick & Family
Family
December 20, 2021
My condolences to the Scull family. While I did not know Mr. Scull personally, I would wave to him if I happened to take a walk by the house. I know that his neighbors just loved him. God bless him.
MARYLOU REIFF
Other
December 19, 2021
Mrs. Scull and family Warmest condolences to you and your family Bambi, Ed and family
Bambi
December 18, 2021
Dear Grace What a fairytale marriage you had with your Chuck. I worked with you for many years at the Board of Education office on Ohio Ave. And I can still hear you giving Chuck the grocery order to go shopping for dinner. He will be forever a loving memory in everyone´s heart.
Janet Mangel
Friend
December 18, 2021
May God bless you all and may He rest in peace Amen
John m DE RITIS SR
Friend
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results