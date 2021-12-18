Greetings of Sympathy for your Loss...How many times over the years my dear friend Kathy ( Willard, Chuck's devoted niece) talked about "Sitsy and Uncle Chuck" ,I couldn't even count. You are a loving family ,and from what I know, this special man must have been a solid part of that love. May God give you the strength you need to handle your sadness; may precious memories remain until you all meet again in Heaven. Love, Judy T.

Judy Toxey, Fairhope,Alabama December 23, 2021