Smith, Charles, III, - 81, of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020, in Our Lady Residence Center. Charles was born in Waynesboro, Georgia on November 3, 1938, to Charles and Maggie Bell Smith. When Charles was young, he and his family moved to Augusta, Georgia where he later graduated from Lucy Laney High School. Once Charles graduated, he then enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corp. After serving many years as a Marine, Charles moved to Atlantic City, New Jersey where he met his forever love, his wife, Thelma M. Pack. Charles loved all types of sports. He also worked many years for King David Intermediate Care Facility, Children Seashore House, and he retired from the County of Atlantic as a stationary boiler person. In addition to his loving wife Thelma, he leaves his children, Ronda Conner (James), Charles Smith IV. (Cindy); two grandchildren, Austin B. and Asya M. Parker. Charles is predeceased in death by his mother and father; three cousins, James Allen, Jr., Willie Munns, and Pauline Chandler. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 11-12pm with a 12pm memorial service at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. A graveside service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Pleasantville. Arrangements by and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 21, 2020.