Bey Braggs, Charlotte, - 69, of Vineland, passed away on November 22, 2020 at the Egg Harbor Care Facility. She was born on April 11, 1951 in Pittsburgh, PA. Prior to her retirement she worked at various teaching positions in Vineland, NJ. She leaves to mourn her passing, one son Creatis Braggs of Atlanta, GA; three grandsons of North Carolina; three sisters, Darleen Bey-Blocker of Pleasantville, NJ, Kim Price and Gale Taylor of Atlanta, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Charlotte was predeceased by her mother Lucille E, Watts; her father Earl Tipton; and three brothers, Elmer Bey Jr., Clifford A. Taylor and Donnie Taylor. A memorial service will take place at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 28, 2020.