Charlotte A. Koelle
Koelle, Charlotte A., - 81, of Del Haven, passed away suddenly at her home Tuesday, March 16th, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, she has resided in Cape May County since 1986. Charlotte worked as a dietary aide for the Lutheran Home in Ocean View. She was a long-time active member of Parish of St. John Neumann, St. Raymond Church in Villas. She was always known as to pay all her bills and loved her cats. She is the daughter of the late Clarence and Mary Eckman Pickup. Charlotte is predeceased by her son Joseph Koelle (1975), and brothers Richard Pickup, Harry Pickup, and Clarence "Larry" Pickup. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, and good friends. Friends may call from 9am-10am on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May, NJ; prayer service will be held at 10am. Burial will follow at 1pm at the Magnolia Cemetery, 4500 Levik St., Philadelphia, PA. Contributions in her memory can be made to Animal Welfare Society, 40 US Rt 47, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 or Kidney Foundation, 325 Chestnut St., Suite 1016, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, NJ
Mar
24
Prayer Service
10:00a.m.
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, NJ
