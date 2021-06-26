Krouse, Charlotte May (nee Paparone), - 85, of Absecon, passed away on June 22, 2021 with her family by her side. A resident of Absecon for the past 57 years, she was born and raised in Atlantic City and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1954. Upon graduation she worked at Bell Telephone, then began her career at NAFEC as a secretary and retired as a Program Analyst after 32 years of service. She was a founding member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish and was also a member of Chi Delta Sorority for over 50 years. Charlotte had many treasured memories. Some of those memories included a beautiful once in a lifetime trip to Hawaii with her husband; family vacations with her grandchildren to Disney World, Ocean City MD, Washington DC, and many short stayovers in Lancaster PA; and attending her grandchildren's sporting events, dance recitals and school activities. She was very meticulous with just about everything and was known for always wearing high heels, even into her 80's. She will always be remembered for her homemade spaghetti sauce, lasagna and her German chocolate cakes that she made for everyone's birthdays. Charlotte was the beloved wife of Walter for 65 years. They met in high school and a year later he was drafted and deployed overseas to Korea. At the tender age of 16 she waited two years for him to return home and they were married one year later. Charlotte was the loving mother of Cheryl Ann (Tim) Henry, and proud grandmother of Michael and Caitlyn, and her granddog Beaux. She is also survived by her sister Joanne Ney, brother-in-law John DeRitis, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Bella Paparone, sister Rosalie DeRitis and brother-in-law Dr. Martin Ney. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12 PM on Tuesday June 29, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish 591 New Jersey Avenue Absecon, NJ 08201. A visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Monday June 28, 2021 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will be held at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to www.stjude.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2021.