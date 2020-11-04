Brown, Cherell Bertice, - 59, of Atlantic City, departed this life suddenly on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Born and raised in Atlantic City, she had attended the local public schools. Cherell was a faithful member of Victory First Presbyterian Church in Atlantic City, where she served as its Assistant Administrator.



She is predeceased by her son, Myrell; her mother, Hortense; and her sister, Sylvia Johnson.



Surviving are her two daughters, Ashanti Sanders of Atlantic City, and Zorana Brown of Philadelphia; her father, Gerald Brown of Atlantic City; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Services will be held 11AM Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I. S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment in Atlantic City Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be in force at all events. Arrangements entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 4, 2020.