Cheryl L. "Cheri" Capelli
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Capelli, Cheryl L. "Cheri" (NEE: ROTHMAN), - 76, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 4, 2021, after a courageous 20-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Cheryl most loved spending time with family and friends, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was particularly fondof parties, traveling, and walking with her ladies. She was known for her decades of volunteerwork in the community with the Jordan Road School PTA, as a leader of Girl Scout Troop 488/4488, as a Somers Point Sharks varsity cheerleading coach, and with the Mainland Band Boosters. She was also an active member of the Methodist Women and Central United Methodist Church, and of the Parkinson's Life Center of Southern New Jersey. She was predeceased by her parents Dorothy and Paul Rothman and her brother John Rothman. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Barry Capelli, Sr., her daughters Erin (Todd) Mitchell of Mays Landing, and Kelly (Boyce)Ginieczki of Herndon, VA, and her son B.J. (Leslie) Capelli of Ardmore, PA. She is also survived by her sister Bonnie (Bob) Gutner of HI, grandchildren Jenna (AJ) Kyle, Kyle Vola, Karly Ginieczki, Christian Ginieczki, Justin (Rachel) Mitchell, and Jon Mitchell, great-grandchildren Zoeand Landon Kyle, as well as sister-in-law Monsa Rothman, brother-in-law Dr. Stephen Capelli, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and one great-great-nephew. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 9th from 10am-12pm at Central United Methodist Church, Central Ave & Shore Rd, Linwood, NJ, where services will be held at 12pm. Burial will follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. Arrangements by and

condolences at www.adams-perfect.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Cheryl's name to the Parkinson's Life Center of Southern NJ, 314 Central Ave, Linwood, NJ 08221 or Holy Redeemer Hospice Care: redeemerhealth.org/giving
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Central United Methodist Church
Central Ave & Shore Rd, NJ
Jun
9
Service
12:00p.m.
Central United Methodist Church
NJ
Jun
9
Burial
Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery
Estell Manor, NJ
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
I´m so sorry to hear of your loss. Your mother was a wonderful person. May God give you all strength with the help of fond memories.
Judith Haverstick
School
June 23, 2021
Barry, we are so sorry to learn of Cheryl´s passing. She was a lovely lady. Dave and Justine
Dave and Justine Larado
School
June 9, 2021
Monsa and family, Sorry to hear of sis in law, as John and I went to school together from AC and Ventnor.I am in Fl. now but will not be in AC this summer, next.
Ellen Hager Bloom
Family
June 9, 2021
Sorry for your loss Barry, God bless you and your family, your cousin Rocky.
Rocky Silipena
June 9, 2021
She was a very special person ! Rest In Peace my dear friend !
Gail Brown Costello
Friend
June 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John E Paxton
Friend
June 7, 2021
I worked with Cheryl. She was a wonderful, kind, hardworking loving woman. My prayers to her family whom she loved dearly.
Cathy Williams
June 7, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear about your loss. Keep remembering the good times. All of you will get through this in time. You are in my prayers. Love, Dolores (Martilini) Mazza
Dolores Mazza (cousin)
Family
June 7, 2021
B.J. and Capelli family, I am so very sorry for your loss. I will keep your family in my prayers. Dominic Giovanetti
Dominic Giovanetti
Work
June 7, 2021
Our deepest sympathy goes out to the entire family, words can´t express how very sorry we are. I enjoyed playing many years of Bunco with Cheryl, will always cherish her and the wonderful memories
Mike and Diana Neff & family
Friend
June 7, 2021
Sincere condolences to the entire family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this most difficult time.
Glenn & Barbara Hanek
June 7, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out entire family. Cheryl was wonderful person. Kim & Paul, Courtney
Kim Charlton
Family
June 7, 2021
