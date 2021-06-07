Capelli, Cheryl L. "Cheri" (NEE: ROTHMAN), - 76, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 4, 2021, after a courageous 20-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Cheryl most loved spending time with family and friends, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was particularly fondof parties, traveling, and walking with her ladies. She was known for her decades of volunteerwork in the community with the Jordan Road School PTA, as a leader of Girl Scout Troop 488/4488, as a Somers Point Sharks varsity cheerleading coach, and with the Mainland Band Boosters. She was also an active member of the Methodist Women and Central United Methodist Church, and of the Parkinson's Life Center of Southern New Jersey. She was predeceased by her parents Dorothy and Paul Rothman and her brother John Rothman. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Barry Capelli, Sr., her daughters Erin (Todd) Mitchell of Mays Landing, and Kelly (Boyce)Ginieczki of Herndon, VA, and her son B.J. (Leslie) Capelli of Ardmore, PA. She is also survived by her sister Bonnie (Bob) Gutner of HI, grandchildren Jenna (AJ) Kyle, Kyle Vola, Karly Ginieczki, Christian Ginieczki, Justin (Rachel) Mitchell, and Jon Mitchell, great-grandchildren Zoeand Landon Kyle, as well as sister-in-law Monsa Rothman, brother-in-law Dr. Stephen Capelli, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and one great-great-nephew. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 9th from 10am-12pm at Central United Methodist Church, Central Ave & Shore Rd, Linwood, NJ, where services will be held at 12pm. Burial will follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. Arrangements by and
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Cheryl's name to the Parkinson's Life Center of Southern NJ, 314 Central Ave, Linwood, NJ 08221 or Holy Redeemer Hospice Care: redeemerhealth.org/giving
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 7, 2021.