Lam, Chi Wah, - 77, of Northfield, He was born in China and moved to USA, as permanent resident in New Jersey. He started off in Manhattan, New York, where he married his wife in 1984. Some time ago, he moved to Atlantic City, New Jersey, and in 1996 his final home was in Northfield. Proud man, loving husband, and strong father. He spent all his working years in America at Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino until retirement in his early sixties. He worked in the Main Kitchen and was known to many of his colleagues as Paul. He was a family man and head of the household. There was nothing more important to him than providing the basis of the American Dream and pursuit of happiness to his family. He used to tell stories of surviving war and swimming across shark infested waters so that he could live in a land of freedom. Paul's hobbies were many but primarily involved cooking, of course. He always enjoyed seafood such as lobster and red meat like a good Prime Rib steak. You'd be hard pressed to find him without an apron on, cooking utensils in hand, or away from the kitchen inside the Lam Household. He was also, quite the photographer. Pictures of his many adventures are scattered across his home, and on rare occasions, you'll see him and his arsenal of recorders and cameras. In the end, nothing was more important to him than family and he loved them dearly. Chi Lam is survived by his wife, and two sons. Due to Covid restrictions, only Burial Service will be held at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery & Crematory at 2301 English Creek Ave, Pomona, NJ 08234 at 12:30 PM on February 27, 2021. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Zoom Link: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/87350494098?pwd=OUt2d3hpU3VwNGJCaURjVUZYWVNYUT09
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 24, 2021.