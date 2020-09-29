Eckert, Christian, Jr., - 75, of Northfield, was called to heaven because something was probably broken and it needed to be fixed correctly. Christian passed after battling a lengthy illness surrounded by his family. Chris was born to Christian and Jennie Eckert (predeceased) on October 13, 1944. Chris is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 54 years Janet (Seabolt), his son Michael, his daughters Gina (Dominic) and Mindy (Christopher) Hough, Sisters Mary Jane Dumont, and Patricia (Louis) Carr. His Fur Grandbaby's Reba, Coal, Molly, and Ozzy. His nieces and grand nieces and nephews. Family and Friends may gather in remembrance of Chris from 10-12 on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St. Mays Landing, NJ 08330. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Judes for kids or your local Human society. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)