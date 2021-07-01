Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christina J. "Tina" Berenato
ABOUT
Hammonton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd
Hammonton, NJ
Berenato, Christina J. "Tina", - 53, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully Monday, June 28, 2021 at Vitas Hospice in Stratford, NJ. She was born and raised in Hammonton and graduated from Hammonton High School in 1986. She worked for Walmart, Inc. in Berlin and Dubel Lumber Co. in Medford for over 16 years. She was a member of the Cruisin Classic Car Club along with her late father and brother, attending many spring and fall car shows. Christina loved the Sea Isle beach and horses. Christina is predeceased by her father Louis Berenato, Sr. She is survived by her loving mother Mary M. Berenato, sister Mary K. Berenato, and brother Louis Berenato Jr. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday July 6th from 9:00 – 10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish – St. Anthony Church 285 Rt. 206 Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Road Hammonton, NJ 08037. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center P.O. Box 5028 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028 [email protected] or ASPCA secure.aspca.org/donate/ps-memory. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com. Arrangement entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. Third St., Hammonton, NJ
Jul
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish - St. Anthony of Padua Church
285 Rt. 206, Hammonton, NJ
Jul
6
Burial
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
HOLY SEPULCHER CEMETERY
124 S. First Road, HAMMONTON, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Marinella Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Marinella Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Tina i can't believe your gone.my heart is broken you are a Angel may you rest in peace and fly with the Angels I will miss you
Louann jones
Friend
July 7, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Christina was always a very kind, friendly woman.
Haley Guerrier
July 7, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Prayers are sent to you and your family. May you rest in peace my friend.
Rudy Meli
School
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results