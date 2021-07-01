Berenato, Christina J. "Tina", - 53, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully Monday, June 28, 2021 at Vitas Hospice in Stratford, NJ. She was born and raised in Hammonton and graduated from Hammonton High School in 1986. She worked for Walmart, Inc. in Berlin and Dubel Lumber Co. in Medford for over 16 years. She was a member of the Cruisin Classic Car Club along with her late father and brother, attending many spring and fall car shows. Christina loved the Sea Isle beach and horses. Christina is predeceased by her father Louis Berenato, Sr. She is survived by her loving mother Mary M. Berenato, sister Mary K. Berenato, and brother Louis Berenato Jr. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday July 6th from 9:00 – 10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish – St. Anthony Church 285 Rt. 206 Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Road Hammonton, NJ 08037. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center P.O. Box 5028 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028 [email protected]
or ASPCA secure.aspca.org/donate/ps-memory
. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
. Arrangement entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 1, 2021.