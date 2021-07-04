DAMICO, CHRISTINE F. (SR. MARY PAULETTE RSM), - of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2021, Christine was born on January 28, 1930 to the late Steven F. and Helen Davis Damico. She graduated from Holy Spirit High School and entered the Sisters of Mercy on October 12, 1947. Christine's profession was April 13, 1950. with her motto "Love, pray and serve". Throughout her religious life, Christine pursued a career in education. She taught at St. James in Woodbridge, NJ, Trenton Cathedral and St. Mary's before going to Camden Catholic to direct the Art Department. Christine received her Masters Degree in Art and English, graduating from Notre Dame University. When she ended her religious career, she moved onto the Casino Industry with Caesars Hotel/ Casino where she worked for 27 years which was one of the happiest times of her life. Though brilliant beyond description, she was generous to everyone she met. Nothing was ever too much; no one was ever without - because she was there! Christine was predeceased by her sisters Sr. Claude Damico, Stephany Morris, and Paulette Damico; nieces and nephews Charles :Chuckie" Loughney, Steve Loughney, and Thelma Loughney Johnson as well as her devoted friend Lorriane Crispaldi. She is survived by her loving sister Thelma Loughney. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews of the Loughney family; Chrissie Loughney Young, Michael Loughney and John Loughney and the Morris family; Paul Morris, Claudette Delaurentis, Stephany Johnson, Helen Lopez, and Christopher Morris as well as her many grand nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the many friends from Caesars, the girls at the Warwick; Diane and Arthur; and her dear devoted friend "Sandy". A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Christine Damico (Sr. Mary Paulette RSM) 12Noon on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at St. Nicholas of Tolentine RC Church, Tennessee and Pacific Avenues, Atlantic City. Relatives and friends are invited to call on her family at the church from 10:00am until 11:45am. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum on Route 40 in Mays Landing following Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: BAYADA Hospice 1801 Zion Road Suite 2, Northfield, NJ 08225. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC-AC. (gormleyfuneralhomellc.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 4, 2021.