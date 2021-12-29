Menu
Christopher M. Brown
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Brown, Christopher M., - 48, of Rio Grande, NJ, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Cooper University Hospital. Born in Atlantic City to the late Harry E. and Linda A. Brown, he was a lifetime resident of this area. He was a retail manager at ShopRite in Marmora for over 30 years and recently became employed at Thomas' English Muffins. Chris cherished every moment with family and friends. He enjoyed playing, coaching, and watching hockey especially the Flyers. He looked forward to listening to country music, sitting on his deck, and hanging by the pool. He mostly loved any and all the time he spent with his family especially on vacations. Chris is survived by his wife of 19 years, Micki; his sons, Zachary and Kyle; many sisters in law and brothers in law; nieces and nephews; his sister, Rose Grawl (Mike); and his brother, Harry Brown (Jacqui). Also, his furry best friend Cody. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Belinda Bordonaro. Memorial service will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ, where visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Clermont. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Jan
3
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Micki & family I´m so very sorry to hear about Chris he was a great guy to work with in the Hammonton store . Sending my condolences to the family & you xo
Karen Aldridge (Farrell)
January 4, 2022
Dear Micky greatly sorry for your loss. Will keep you in are prayers. Bob Davis and Family.
Bob Davis and family
Work
January 1, 2022
We lived next-door to Linda and Henry and their children for 15 years. My children and their children grew up together in what seems like the best of times. I was very saddened to hear of Belinda`s passing in October and now the passing of Chris. I remember many baseball games in their backyard with Mitch, the dog, being the barking cheerleader. My thoughts and prayers are with Rosemarie and Harry and with Chris´s family. I am so sad.
Michele Ward
December 30, 2021
I'm so sorry for your family's loss.
Kate Spada
School
December 29, 2021
