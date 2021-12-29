Brown, Christopher M., - 48, of Rio Grande, NJ, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Cooper University Hospital. Born in Atlantic City to the late Harry E. and Linda A. Brown, he was a lifetime resident of this area. He was a retail manager at ShopRite in Marmora for over 30 years and recently became employed at Thomas' English Muffins. Chris cherished every moment with family and friends. He enjoyed playing, coaching, and watching hockey especially the Flyers. He looked forward to listening to country music, sitting on his deck, and hanging by the pool. He mostly loved any and all the time he spent with his family especially on vacations. Chris is survived by his wife of 19 years, Micki; his sons, Zachary and Kyle; many sisters in law and brothers in law; nieces and nephews; his sister, Rose Grawl (Mike); and his brother, Harry Brown (Jacqui). Also, his furry best friend Cody. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Belinda Bordonaro. Memorial service will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ, where visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Clermont. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 29, 2021.