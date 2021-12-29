We lived next-door to Linda and Henry and their children for 15 years. My children and their children grew up together in what seems like the best of times. I was very saddened to hear of Belinda`s passing in October and now the passing of Chris. I remember many baseball games in their backyard with Mitch, the dog, being the barking cheerleader. My thoughts and prayers are with Rosemarie and Harry and with Chris´s family. I am so sad.

Michele Ward December 30, 2021