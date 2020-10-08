Dempsey, Christopher Edward, - 43, of Mays Landing, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born in Atlantic City, Chris grew up in Atlantic and Ocean County's. Moving to Texas for 10 years, he returned to Mays Landing, NJ, 3 years ago. His smile, quick wit, and acceptance of everyone, Chris quickly made a friend and his friends were always family. Surviving is the love of his life, wife and best friend, Stacey Brenner Dempsey; his beloved children, Jesus, Brendon, and Christopher (Bubba) Jr.; his angel in Heaven, Natalie Nicole, who passed away December 25th, 2018; His father, Dennis Dempsey, Ellenton, Fl.; his mother, Nancy Lou Pagano, Egg Harbor Twp.; his bonus dad, James Feeley, Ellenton, Fl.; his sister who he adored, Jennifer and her husband, Joe Mangeruga. Chris loved and had a special relationship with all his many nieces and nephews. Chris was always a part of the Brenner and Gaines families. He loved all his friends and extended family with his heart and soul. Visitation will be 11AM to 1PM on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. Service will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 8, 2020.