Homme, Christopher Eric, - 75, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully at Shore Medical Center (Somers Point, NJ) on Sunday, 7 March 2021. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 18th at 11 o'clock at St. Augustine's RC Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com