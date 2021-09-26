Pietrusza, Christopher Lee, - 39, of Dennisville, NJ, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. He was born in Orlando, FL and moved here in 2007. Chris was an avid Phillies fan and loved animals. He worked at the Dennisville Wawa, Blitz's, and Hugits. He always had a smile and never met a stranger. He would help anyone with anything they needed and always did it with a smile. He continued to help others in his passing by donating his organs and giving the Gift of Life. Chris is survived by his mother Cheryl Pietrusza (Bob Keen); his father Philip E. Pietrusza, Jr.; his brothers Robert Holderbaum and Randall Pietrusza; his sisters Tiffany Labenberg, Jacquelyn Keen, and Victoria Stacy; his grandmothers Sybil McKanna and Phylis Pietrusza; his uncle Joseph Pietrusza; his aunt Sandy Neapolitan; his nieces and nephews; and his dog Owen. He was preceded in death by his brother Philip Pietrusza, III. Viewing will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House with his funeral service beginning at 3:00 pm. The service will be livestreamed on the Radzieta Funeral Home Facebook page at 3:00 pm. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Wolf Conservation Center, P.O. Box 421, South Salem, NY 10590 or at https://nywolf.org/
. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2021.