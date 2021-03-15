Purnell, Christopher, - 54, of Ambler, PA, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born in Atlantic City, NJ, he is the son of Linda L. Conroy of Linwood, NJ, and the late James F. Conroy. Chris was a General Contractor and the owner and operator of Purnell Construction. He graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 1984, where he played football and then attended Glassboro State College. In addition to his mother, Linda Conroy, he is survived by his devoted and loving wife Michele Purnell, children, Emily and CJ Purnell both of Ambler, PA. He is survived by his sister Michele Mahoney and his brothers, Mark, and Patrick Purnell. He is also survived by Michele's loving extended family. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia 13500 Philmont Ave. Philadelphia, PA. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Tom Schmied officiating. In true Chris fashion, feel free to wear casual and colorful attire. Remembrance donations to For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation https://takeabreakfromcancer.org
are appreciated by the family. Share photos and tributes at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 15, 2021.