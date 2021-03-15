To The Families, I was shocked and completely saddened when I learned of Chris's passing. I am lost for words. He was truly one of the "GOOD GUYS."I will remember him as that soft spoken gentle giant whose smile warmed your heart. My prayers go out to each and everyone of you. I pray that GOD wraps his arms around all of you during this difficult time. Love, Gail

Gail Biddle March 26, 2021