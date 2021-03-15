Menu
Christopher Purnell
Purnell, Christopher, - 54, of Ambler, PA, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born in Atlantic City, NJ, he is the son of Linda L. Conroy of Linwood, NJ, and the late James F. Conroy. Chris was a General Contractor and the owner and operator of Purnell Construction. He graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 1984, where he played football and then attended Glassboro State College. In addition to his mother, Linda Conroy, he is survived by his devoted and loving wife Michele Purnell, children, Emily and CJ Purnell both of Ambler, PA. He is survived by his sister Michele Mahoney and his brothers, Mark, and Patrick Purnell. He is also survived by Michele's loving extended family. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia 13500 Philmont Ave. Philadelphia, PA. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Tom Schmied officiating. In true Chris fashion, feel free to wear casual and colorful attire. Remembrance donations to For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation https://takeabreakfromcancer.org are appreciated by the family. Share photos and tributes at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia
3500 Philmont Ave., Philadelphia, PA
Mar
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia
13500 Philmont Ave., Philadelphia, PA
To The Families, I was shocked and completely saddened when I learned of Chris's passing. I am lost for words. He was truly one of the "GOOD GUYS."I will remember him as that soft spoken gentle giant whose smile warmed your heart. My prayers go out to each and everyone of you. I pray that GOD wraps his arms around all of you during this difficult time. Love, Gail
Gail Biddle
March 26, 2021
So sorry to hear about Chris. He was an all around great person, smart, funny and someone who you could see loved his family very much. I know he will be missed by everyone who knew him. Sending my love to the entire family.
Rita Langston
Friend
March 19, 2021
Condolences from the DePutter family, we lost our brother Jimmy a few months ago and know how difficult losing a brother can be. We'll say a prayer for Chris and and the other kids we knew so many years ago.
George and Steve DePutter
March 16, 2021
Love, Edie Robinson
March 16, 2021
