Apostolopoulos, Christos, - 88, of Atlantic City, passed away on Sunday June 20, 2021. Christos was born September 9, 1932 in Daphne in northwestern Greece. He is the son of the late Dimitrios and Vasilki (nee Papadopoulos) Apostolopoulos. Christos served in the military in Greece where he achieved the title of "Commando" which was the most elite soldier of that era. Christos immigrated to America in 1966 with his wife and three children. Using his carpentry skills that he learned while working in Germany, he worked as a carpenter here in the United States. Christos is survived by his wife Niki and his three sons Dimitrios, Nicholas and Constantine. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his siblings Kasmos, George and Evangeline. Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing for Christos on Friday June 25, 2021 from 10 to 11AM at the St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 13 South Mount Vernon Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Funeral Liturgy will follow at 11AM. Interment will be at Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona. To share your fondest memory of Christos please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.