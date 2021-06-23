Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christos Apostolopoulos
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue
Northfield, NJ
Apostolopoulos, Christos, - 88, of Atlantic City, passed away on Sunday June 20, 2021. Christos was born September 9, 1932 in Daphne in northwestern Greece. He is the son of the late Dimitrios and Vasilki (nee Papadopoulos) Apostolopoulos. Christos served in the military in Greece where he achieved the title of "Commando" which was the most elite soldier of that era. Christos immigrated to America in 1966 with his wife and three children. Using his carpentry skills that he learned while working in Germany, he worked as a carpenter here in the United States. Christos is survived by his wife Niki and his three sons Dimitrios, Nicholas and Constantine. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his siblings Kasmos, George and Evangeline. Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing for Christos on Friday June 25, 2021 from 10 to 11AM at the St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 13 South Mount Vernon Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Funeral Liturgy will follow at 11AM. Interment will be at Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona. To share your fondest memory of Christos please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com

Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
13 South Mount Vernon Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
Jun
25
Liturgy
11:00a.m.
St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
13 South Mount Vernon Ave, Atlantic City,, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
With sincere sympathy
Zenovia Panteloukas
Family Friend
July 26, 2021
To our dearest first cousin Christos, we will always cherish the beautiful memories of you. May your soul be at peace with our Heavenly Father. Our heartfelt condolences to and prayers for peace and comfort for your loved ones at this difficult time. Until we meet again. Konstantinos (and son Bobby) Nikos Papadopoulos and families, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
Konstantinos (and son Bobby) and Nikos Papadopoulos and families
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results