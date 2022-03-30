Douris, Claire, - 89, of Galloway Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 28th 2022. Claire was born and raised in South Philadelphia to John and Mary Finuoli along with her five brothers and sisters. She married the love of her life John Douris, Sr. in 1953. Claire worked at several beauty industries and ended her career as a dealer at Caesar's Casino. She had many favorite pastimes, but none as much as playing the slots or blackjack. Claire was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all. Claire is survived by her loving children John Douris (Cathy) and Tammy Douris, and step-daughter Linda Collison (Frank). Her Grandchildren Dominique Davison (Todd), Danielle Douris, Steele Douris, Rhett Douris, Erin Pontari (Tony) and Cherie Petitgout, and her ten great-grandchildren. Claire is preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Finuoli, her husband, John Douris, Sr., and her brothers and sisters, Joe, Angie, Frank, Ellen and Jerry. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM with a gathering of friends from 10-11AM on Friday April 1, 2022 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will be private. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2022.