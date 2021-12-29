Lawler, Claire C. (nee Clancy), - 86, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on December 27, 2021. Born in South Philadelphia on July 17, 1935 to Richard and Catherine Clancy. She attended Hallahan Girls High School and graduated with a nursing diploma from Fitzgerald Mercy Nursing School in 1956. After working in nursing for a few years, she married her devoted husband, Dan (whom she met in Sea Isle City) in 1957 and went on to have seven children. Claire was the owner/operator of Lawler's Family Delicatessen in Linwood, NJ until 1976 when the family moved to Mendon, VT and opened another deli and ski lodge before settling back in New Jersey. She then worked for Dr. John Raab DDS as an assistant and receptionist for 16 ½ years before retiring in 1999. She and Dan enjoyed 28 trips "across the Big Lake" (to Ireland) over the years. She was a devoted member of her parish, Our Lady of Sorrows acting as a daily communicant, eucharistic minister, adorer of eucharistic adoration, and member of the Women's Parish Society. Claire was a long time member of the Irish/American Cultural Society of South Jersey serving as vice president and on various committees over the years. She spent much of her time reading, making rosaries, watching baseball and football, and spending time with her grandchildren (and great-grandchildren). She cherished all of the family gatherings, especially Christmas and all special occasions. She will be greatly missed. Claire is survived by her beloved husband, Dan of 64 years even though it only felt like a second; seven children (Maryclaire Quigley and husband, Mike of Philadelphia, PA; Eileen Muscatello and husband, Mike of Stratton, VT; Terry Vogel and husband, Paul of Northfield, NJ; Daniel Lawler and wife, Suzy of Longport, NJ; Beth Ann MacDonald and husband, George of EHT, NJ; Trish Phillips and husband, Todd of Somers Point, NJ; and Matthew Lawler and wife, Debbie of Linwood, NJ); 32 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Holy Redeemer Hospice and Right At Home for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Jersey Shore Women's Center, 335 Jimmie Leeds Road, Building 200, Suite D, Mailbox 4 Galloway, NJ 08205 or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis TN 38105. A viewing will take place on Friday, December 31st from 9:30-11:00am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 724 Maple Ave., Linwood, followed by Mass at 11am. Burial will follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery on Route 50 in Estell Manor. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 29, 2021.