Claire Lovoi
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Polhemus Cremation Services
203 Main St.
West Creek, NJ
Lovoi, Claire, - 94, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on May 13, 2021 in Little Egg Harbor, NJ. Claire Lovoi (Moshy) was born in Brooklyn, NY to James and Alice Moshy on January 26, 1927. She worked as a professor with a PhD in mathematics and education for Fairleigh Dickinson University. She was married to Edward Lovoi. She taught certified boating courses for the Coast Guard through the Tuckerton Seaport. She was involved in various volunteer efforts as well. Claire Lovoi is preceded in death by Edward Lovoi, Gloria Sams, and Raymond Moshy. She is survived by 6 nephews, 3 nieces, 4 great-nephews, 2 great-nieces, and the Marino family.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Polhemus Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Claire was my cousin who I remember fondly. My father was her father's brother. I took some courses in NYC in 1965 and had a chance to visit her. We went ice skating in Prospect Park. RIP, Love Bob
Bob Moshey
October 15, 2021
