Lovoi, Claire, - 94, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on May 13, 2021 in Little Egg Harbor, NJ. Claire Lovoi (Moshy) was born in Brooklyn, NY to James and Alice Moshy on January 26, 1927. She worked as a professor with a PhD in mathematics and education for Fairleigh Dickinson University. She was married to Edward Lovoi. She taught certified boating courses for the Coast Guard through the Tuckerton Seaport. She was involved in various volunteer efforts as well. Claire Lovoi is preceded in death by Edward Lovoi, Gloria Sams, and Raymond Moshy. She is survived by 6 nephews, 3 nieces, 4 great-nephews, 2 great-nieces, and the Marino family.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 9, 2021.