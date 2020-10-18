Sorrentino, Claire M. (nee Marshall), - 78, of Hammonton, passed away at home on Friday, October 16, 2020, with her loving children by her side. Mrs. Sorrentino was the first ER nursing supervisor at Wm. B. Kessler Memorial Hospital in Hammonton when they opened their doors. She went on to become a school nurse for St. Joseph's Regional School and ended her career at the Hammonton Middle School. She volunteered for many years at Blood Drives for the American Red Cross. She enjoyed doing ceramics and scrapbooking. Mrs. Sorrentino was predeceased by her loving husband of fifty-four years, Paul S. Sorrentino, her parents, Walter and Clara Marshall, and her brother, Walter Marshall. She is survived by her daughter Vicki Walters (Michael) of Mullica Hill, NJ; two sons, Paul P. Sorrentino (Amy) of Hammonton; Bryan Sorrentino (Paul) of Columbia, MD and her six grandchildren, Rebecca, Emily, Luke, and Logan Walters and Paul and Sydney Sorrentino. A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 9:30 am - 11:00 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Anthony's 285 Route 206, Hammonton. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 18, 2020.