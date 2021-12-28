O'Malley, Claire Catherine (nee McCann), - 89, of Erma, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. Born in Philadelphia to the late James and Maria Thelma McCann. Claire was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years John (Jack) O'Malley. She is survived by her eleven children and 51 grandchildren. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at Notre Dame De La Mer Parish Church of St. Ann's, 2900 Atlantic Ave, Wildwood, at 11am on Thursday, December 30; friends will be received from 10:00am to 11:00 AM. Please visit www.evoyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 28, 2021.