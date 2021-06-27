Quigley, Claire N. (nee Patroni), - 91, of Galloway, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on June 23, 2021. Claire grew up in Philadelphia and spent summers in Atlantic City, where she met and married her husband of 32 years, Robert James Quigley. Together they made a life for themselves and their four children in Chelsea Heights. Claire was a homemaker, an outstanding cook, baker and artist. Throughout her early life she enjoyed sharing her artistic talents with children as a volunteer at Atlantic City Hospital. Claire loved gardening and had a natural ability in turning simple things into exquisite creations and found joy in sharing her artistic gift with others. After raising her children, she enrolled at Stockton University (formerly Stockton College) earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. Claire spent her advanced years living in Galloway Township with her son, Kevin and his wife, Pat. Nothing gave Claire more happiness than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Anyone who knew Claire found her to be a force to be reckoned with. She lived life on her terms and as one of her favorite singers (Frank Sinatra) sang, "I Did It MY Way." Claire is survived by her son, Kevin (Pat); her daughters, Kelly McCarron and Karen Quigley; her grandchildren, Michael Quigley, Kristin Podolsky (Zach), Brian Quigley (Kaity Jones), Jackson McCarron and Sierra McCarron; her great-grandchildren, Mason and Ella Podolsky; her sister, Edith Armato; her brothers, Bill Patroni and Joe Patroni; her nephews, Bill, Stephen, and Michael Patroni; and her nieces, Monica Jones, Maria Tegan and Gabrielle LaMonaca. She is predeceased by her former husband, Jim and son, Jimmy. A Mass will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Absecon, NJ at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit between 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to a children's hospital of your choice in Claire's memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 27, 2021.