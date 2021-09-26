Menu
Clare Baird
FUNERAL HOME
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 W Brigantine Ave
Brigantine, NJ
Baird, Clare, - 79, of Brigantine, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 18, 2021 surrounded by her loving friends. Born in Patterson, NJ she was the daughter of the late Peter and Clare (Costello) DeRoo. Clare was the loving wife of the late Thomas Baird who passed away in 1997. Clare worked at Ace Hardware for over sixteen years in Brigantine, NJ. She was an avid bowler playing in various leagues and was "Captain" of many of the teams. Clare loved to watch TV game shows and watching football having bet on a lot of the games. She like watching golf as well, always rooting for her favorite Tiger Woods. Friends are respectfully invited to Clare's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, October 4, 2021 at St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine, NJ 08203 at 11:00am. A visitation will be held at the church from 10am until time of mass. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Clare's memory to Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Clare please visit www.keatesplum.com. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St Thomas the Apostle Church
331 8th St. S, South Brigantine, NJ
Oct
4
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
St Thomas the Apostle Church
331 8th St. S, South Brigantine, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Clair was a great friend - when we went out we were the 'Ace Ladies'. She talked to all the Ace customers and had an interest in all of them. She had a great sense of humor and a large knowledge of sports - she even won some football pools! Clair will always be missed.
Wini White
Friend
October 3, 2021
You were a tough cookie ,set in your ways. To know you,the real you.You were a great person in heart and I never seen a person more more dedicated to a job than anyone Your life was Ace Hardware. You were so appreciated by all customers. RIP CLARE Never Forgotten
Melissa Young
Friend
September 25, 2021
