Claud Rufus Reeves
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020
Reeves, Claud Rufus, - 52, of Egg Harbor City, passed away suddenly Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born in Hammonton, New Jersey to Carol (Lethbridge) and Newman Reeves, Sr. Claud attended Oakcrest High School and Mullica Township Elementary. Claud was a free-lance construction worker specializing in home improvement. No matter the job, Claud was proficient in getting it done. Prior to his free-lance work, he worked for Lenco Windows for approximately 15 years. Claud was an avid fisherman. He was preceded in death by: his daughter, Kenya Reeves; and father, Newman Reeves, Sr. Claud is survived by: his wife, Jeanine Reid-Reeves; children, Claud, Jr., Sergio and Destiny Reeves; mother, Carol Reeves; brothers, Newman, Jr. (Tammy), Michael (Anita), George (Lucinda) and Christopher Reeves; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. A visitation will be 1 PM to 3 PM Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Greenidge Funeral Homes, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc
301 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
