Street, Claude, Jr., - 70, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on March 24, 2022 at home peacefully. He graduated from Pleasantville High School. Claude was an Atlantic City Firefighter for 30 years. He was a Christian and tried to live by the Tao Te Ching. Claude trained in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and started the Raven Brotherhood Paintball team. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, building furniture, listening to the Beatles, kayaking, camping, bird watching, bonfires, and having a good time. But most of all he liked to be at home with his immediate family. Claude is survived by his most loving and devoted wife, Maria Street; his beautiful daughters, Michelle Pilla, Stephanie Street, Veronica Ayala; and Sarah Street; his sons-in-law, Jason Pilla and Tony Ayala; his absolutely adored grandchildren, Landislaus, Claudia, and Valentino; and his sibling, Gail Klein and family. A celebration of life-bonfire will be held at the Street's home on April 16 at 6pm privately by his family and close friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home 609-965-0357 (wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 29, 2022.