Robinson, Claudia, - 92, of Marmora, known as "Nanny" by her family was born May 29, 1928, in Nashville, TN to Claude and Mary Moore Christmon. She departed this life Monday, September 21, 2020, at Royal Suite's in Galloway. She is predeceased by: her companion, Charles Foster; children, Ralph Michael Robinson and Sonia Denise Robinson Ruffin; and grandson, Robert Casey Robinson. Claudia lived her adult life in Atlantic City, Pleasantville, Egg Harbor Township, and Marmora. She worked at various hotels, Hy Mallin's Lampost, Atlantic City Country Club, and retired from Lenox China as a fine finisher. She enjoyed singing, dancing, listening to music, watching her Saturday westerns, having fun with her family and friends. She also enjoyed satisfying her sweet tooth with a "Babe Ruth." She leaves to cherish her memory: sons. Claude Stephen Robinson (Luz), Robert Gary Robinson, Richard Lamont Robinson (Rosella); daughter, Mary Elizabeth Foster (Dave Johnson); grandchildren, Claude Stephen Robinson, Richard Jason Robinson, Patrick Robinson, Jamidd Ravnell Sr., Bianca Robinson Callaway, Claudeia Stephanie Robinson, Johnathan Clifford Robinson, Timothy Rivera, Lamont Richard Robinson, Wesley Alan Robinson, Chantel Monique Knowling, Kevin Patrick Robinson, Brandon Keith Robinson, Khendel Denise Ruffin, Jerlyn Elizabeth Ruffin, Aaliyah Lenae Johnson, Nacirema Dreamz Johnson, Giullianna Rose Johnson, and a host of other family and friends. Graveside funeral services will be 1PM, Saturday, September 26, 2020, Seaside Cemetery, Route 9, Marmora, NJ. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.