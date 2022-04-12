Peppas, Cleo, - Cleo Peppas, 89, of Atlantic City, NJ peacefully entered into rest surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Born in Kalloni on the island of Lesvos, Greece she was one of eight siblings, with the help of her brothers she immigrated to the United States. Cleo was the loving wife of the late George A. Peppas for over 56 years. Cleo and her loving husband were co-owners at Jimmy's Restaurant located at Pacific Ave in Atlantic City, NJ for many years until retirement. Cleo was a devout member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and was a member of the Greek Orthodox Philoptochos Society. Cleo loved to cook but her greatest joy in life were her two children and helping to raise her grandchildren. Cleo will be missed and fondly remembered by her son; Anastasios (Olga) Peppas, daughter; Falitsa Kordomenos and grandchildren; Maria, Cleo, Nikki and George. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Cleo's Funeral Service on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11:00am at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 13 South Mt. Vernon Ave., Atlantic City, NJ. The family will receive guests during the viewing at the church from 10:00am until time of service. Final commendation and farewell will be at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cleo's memory to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Cleo, visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
. Arrangements are entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home (609-646-3400).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 12, 2022.