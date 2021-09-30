Mouliert, Jr., Concepcion "Boo", - 77, of Pomona, went home to be with the Lord on September 11, 2021. Born in Pleasantville, NJ to the late Concepcion and Elizabeth Mouliert, he was a man of faith and lived life serving others. Boo was a loving husband of 53 years to Gwen (Prague), proud father to Mimi Goudie (Robert) and Matthew (Yvette) and the best Pop Pop to Kristina, Jake (April), Kevin, Luke and Amanda. He is also survived by his sister Viki Toivonen (Kaarlo), nephew Todd (Karen), niece Tammi, and many other relatives. He graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1962 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam from 1965-1967. He then joined the Local 322, working as a plumber until he founded Proclaiming His Word (now Crossroads) Fellowship with his wife Gwen in 1992. As Pastor Boo, he lovingly served his congregation. He will be remembered for his deep faith, signature humor and his boundless generosity - and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Boo was a blessed man who did his best to live out Hebrews 11:6, his favorite Bible verse: "And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him." Well done. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, 109 State Highway 50 Estell Manor, NJ 08319. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2021.