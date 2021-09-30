I first met my brother Boo when he called me for a service call at his and Gwen's home. I asked who was calling and he said it was Boo, and I went over and met this man in his home to see what the problem was. I met a man, and Gwen his dear bride, who would become dear friends, both always encouraging and full of love. I shall miss this man but I know I will see him again and in the presence of the Lord. All praise to the Lord our Redeemer Jesus Christ.

Patrick Spina Friend October 1, 2021