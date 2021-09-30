Menu
Concepcion "Boo" Mouliert Jr.
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Mouliert, Jr., Concepcion "Boo", - 77, of Pomona, went home to be with the Lord on September 11, 2021. Born in Pleasantville, NJ to the late Concepcion and Elizabeth Mouliert, he was a man of faith and lived life serving others. Boo was a loving husband of 53 years to Gwen (Prague), proud father to Mimi Goudie (Robert) and Matthew (Yvette) and the best Pop Pop to Kristina, Jake (April), Kevin, Luke and Amanda. He is also survived by his sister Viki Toivonen (Kaarlo), nephew Todd (Karen), niece Tammi, and many other relatives. He graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1962 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam from 1965-1967. He then joined the Local 322, working as a plumber until he founded Proclaiming His Word (now Crossroads) Fellowship with his wife Gwen in 1992. As Pastor Boo, he lovingly served his congregation. He will be remembered for his deep faith, signature humor and his boundless generosity - and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Boo was a blessed man who did his best to live out Hebrews 11:6, his favorite Bible verse: "And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him." Well done. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, 109 State Highway 50 Estell Manor, NJ 08319. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com

Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery
109 State Highway 50, Estell Manor, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dearest Pastor Gwen and Family: Our deepest and sincere condolence and prayers are with you. God is strengthening you day by day. Much love and concern.
Bishop Hilton Rawls, Sr. and Lady Amanda
October 4, 2021
I will miss your encouraging conversations, that you and I had you empowered me to seek the Holy Ghost, encouraged me to preach both in and out of season, and set the standard for the behaviors and demeanor of a Man of God, that preaching and ministering is not only lifelong teaching but also lifelong learning God bless your eternal soul as you reign with Jesus.
Rev. Franklin &Cheryl Jones
Friend
October 2, 2021
Maria Hopkins
October 2, 2021
Gwen, prayers and condolences to you and your family as you mourn your husband's transition. He was well liked and touched many lives along his journey, he will truly be missed. Death ends a life, not a relationship. He will always be in the heart's of all who loved him. May God in His infinite grace and mercy generously rain blessing on you and your family as you grieve, and may you find comfort in His love! R. I. P. Rev. Boo ( from an old school skater)
Robert K. Brown,Sr
October 2, 2021
You were the real deal Boo! Your faith in the truth of God's Word was demonstrated in the way you loved. I will never forget the Spiritual Dad I had in you. I'm gonna miss getting that "set your clock" phone call from you twice a year. See you at The Great Supper! love you~ Brenda
Brenda a Dellavecchia
October 2, 2021
Thank you for alway be there for Us. Love you Pastor Boo
Vazquez Family Ben, Jovita,Jon,Joel, Nitza
October 2, 2021
Our deepest condolences you are in our prayers
Wilson and Doris Rodriguez
October 1, 2021
My condolences go out to Pastor Gwen and family. To know Pastor Boo was to love him, he indeed was a man of faith and loved his family. He most certainly passed his sense of humor to his son, Pastor Matt. I stand by "To be absent from the body is to be present with God". I love you all
Theresa Eason
Other
October 1, 2021
I´d like to offer my heartfelt sympathies. I was so saddened to hear about the death of your loved one. May Boo soul rest in peace.
Sallie Marini
Other
October 1, 2021
I first met my brother Boo when he called me for a service call at his and Gwen's home. I asked who was calling and he said it was Boo, and I went over and met this man in his home to see what the problem was. I met a man, and Gwen his dear bride, who would become dear friends, both always encouraging and full of love. I shall miss this man but I know I will see him again and in the presence of the Lord. All praise to the Lord our Redeemer Jesus Christ.
Patrick Spina
Friend
October 1, 2021
Gwen and family, I am so very sorry for this loss to your family. What a gifted man. Always a smile on his face. May you feel the peace of the Lord during these difficult days.
Joan M. Wagenheim
Friend
September 30, 2021
I never got to know your husband, father personally but I do know he was an exceptional man of God. Many prayers for you Gwen and your family.
Rev Kathleen Danley
Work
September 30, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carmela pappas
Friend
September 30, 2021
I remember Pastor Boo sitting in the back at the book table at Blue Mountain. He was such a humble man and supported Gwen so well. God bless his family and comfort them at this difficult time.
Tracy Robinson
Other
September 30, 2021
I'm proud to say that I sat under his ministry. He was not only a great Pastor, but an awesome friend. I loved him like a father. He prayed me into the Kingdom years ago. I'll miss his silly calls amd him letting me know when to change the clock. Rest easy Pastor Boo
Linda Brown
Friend
September 30, 2021
