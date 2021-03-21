Wiemer, Concetta "Connie", - 83, passed away peacefully in her Ventnor home of 43 years on Thursday, March 18th, 2021 after a brief cancer battle. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Samuel and Santina Randazzo. Following her mother's death when she was only nine, Connie was raised by her aunt and uncle, the late Paul and Angie Carolla, in South Philly. A beloved wife, mother, and neighbor, Connie enjoyed baking and was known to surprise her loved ones with homemade birthday and carrot cakes, pizzelles, and cookies. Her cheesecake was absolutely legendary! She loved to plant and tend to the flowers in her front yard and she took great pride in her neat and organized home. She seemed happiest when her grandchildren visited and made a mess for her to clean up. Connie worked as a cashier at Tropicana for over 35 years. She built friendships with her coworkers and customers and loved showing off her family members to both when they visited her at work. Many locals also remember her from her time working as a cashier at Two Guys department store in the 1970's. Connie is survived by the great love of her life, Howard Wiemer of Ventnor, and three children: Sharon Elbertson (Joe) of EHT, Lisa Souder (Richard) of Galloway, and Michael (Nicole) of Jefferson, MA. She is also survived by six grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. There will be no services at this time and the family asks that donations be made to The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation in lieu of flowers. Donations by check should be made payable to DRCF and mailed to P.O. Box 149, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 21, 2021.