DiCesare, Connie Francis (Clagett), - 62, of Galloway Twp., passed away peacefully at home on December 28, 2021. Connie was born on August 4, 1959 in Sculthorpe, England as her family was deployed at the time of her birth. She graduated from Mainland high school, class of 1977. On November 22, 1980 she married her husband, Robert. On May 27, 1981 and August 20, 1998, her two children were born. Connie was a devoted wife and mother as well as dedicated nurse for the years she was able to practice her profession prior to her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis. Connie graduated from Iona College in New Rochelle, NY. Nursing was her true passion and she was an excellent nurse often going above and beyond to spend time with her patients. She worked through various private nursing agencies and was most requested by hospitals and nursing facilities. She had tremendous patience and gentleness. Connie also defined herself as an MS Warrior. She provided encouragement to others going to the same medical diagnosis and made friends with people around the country as they all supported each other. Connie will always be "Mimi" to her three grandchildren, Giabella Bailey, Brielle Bailey, and William Bailey, Jr. She loved her "babies" very much and they were the true lights in her life. She always said, "what happens at Mimi and Poppy's stays at Mimi and Poppy's." This meant they were being spoiled. She will be missed beyond words and emotions by her family and friends. She is loved. Connie is survived by her children, Melissa DiCesare-Bailey and her husband, William Bailey, Sr.; her son, Robert DiCesare, Jr.; three grandchildren; her sister, Cheryl Wrigley; brother, John Clagett, Jr.; brother, James Clagett; nieces, nephews, and her sister-in-law, Anne DeRusso. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert DiCesare, Sr.; her parents, John Clagett, Sr. and Shirley Clagett; as well as her sister, Teresa Kelley. Services will be held privately with family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 31, 2021.