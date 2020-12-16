Lavery, Constance Lee, - 75, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 12. She is survived by her parents Nathan and Dolly Minner, her sister Deborah (Robert) Pearson, and her brother-in-law Joseph Parrett. Connie is predeceased by her sister Barbara Parrett. Connie will be dearly missed by her 3 children Dean, Kathy (Geoff), and Kristin (Paul). She has been an amazing Grammie to her 3 grandchildren - Ryen, Tyler, and Alice, who will treasure her memory forever. No service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Adams Perfect Funeral Home.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2020.