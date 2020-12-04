Brown, Constance M., - 83, of Smithville, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Monday November 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Newark, NJ she was the loving daughter of the late Americo and Mary (Gonnella) Santambrogio.
Constance was a Central High School Graduate class of 1955. She worked for Prudential Life Insurance Company in Newark, NJ for over 37 years retiring as a Pension Analyst. Constance was an active committee member at Four Seasons in Smithville. She enjoyed playing cards, going to the pool and listening to Frank Sinatra, but she will be remembered most for being a loving Sister and Aunt.
Constance will be missed and fondly remembered by her sister; Josephine Mongiello, brother; Michael Santambrogio, niece; Kathryn (Bob) Smith, grandnephew; Robert Smith, grandniece; Katherine Smith and a host of cousins and close friends.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A memorial mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude at www.stjude.org/donate/
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.