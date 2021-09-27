Menu
Constance "Connie" Morro
FUNERAL HOME
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2232-40 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA
MORRO, CONSTANCE "Connie" (nee Pisano), - 86, of Atlantic City, September 22, 2021. Formerly of South Philadelphia. Devoted mother of James Morro, Donna (Ron) Dippel, Joseph Morro, Andrew Morro and Dina Napolitano. Loving grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Joseph Pisano, Eleanor Maiorano and Rose Longo; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Saturday morning, Oct. 2, 8:30 to 9:45 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts., Phila., PA. 19145. Funeral Mass to begin at 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. Please share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 9:45a.m.
St. Monica Church
17th and Ritner Sts., Philadelphia , PA
Oct
2
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Monica Church
17th and Ritner Sts., Philadelphia , PA
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
Connie was such a wonderful friend, I am heartbroken and so sorry for your loss. I will miss you, my friend. God Bless. Love Carmella
Carmella Buonanno
Friend
October 5, 2021
Mom I still cannot believe you are gone. Life will never be the same. I am glad you have no more pain and you are with your mom and dad brother and sisters. Life is not fair. Until we meet again. Love and will miss you forever.
Donna Morro Dippel
Family
September 27, 2021
