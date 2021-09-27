MORRO, CONSTANCE "Connie" (nee Pisano), - 86, of Atlantic City, September 22, 2021. Formerly of South Philadelphia. Devoted mother of James Morro, Donna (Ron) Dippel, Joseph Morro, Andrew Morro and Dina Napolitano. Loving grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Joseph Pisano, Eleanor Maiorano and Rose Longo; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Saturday morning, Oct. 2, 8:30 to 9:45 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts., Phila., PA. 19145. Funeral Mass to begin at 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. Please share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 27, 2021.