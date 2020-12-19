RIPPMAN, CONSTANCE A. "CONNIE" (NEE COLFER), - 87, of Cape May, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Connie was a longtime resident of Berlin, NJ before moving to Cape May 22 years ago. She was a proud graduate of Lower Camden County Regional High School Class of '51 and remained friends with many of her classmates; helping plan many class reunions. Connie was a devoted member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Cape May. Early in her career, Connie was an administrative assistant with American Viscose Company and The Camden Safe Deposit & Trust Company and later focused on raising her family. She was an avid baker and seamstress and remained athletic her entire life where she ran 3 miles daily at age 70 and learned to surf at age 75. She loved the beach and was a regular at St. Pete's where most beachgoers knew her as just 'Grandmom'. She was smart, tough, kind, and always there for anyone needing help. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph who passed away earlier this year. Connie is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her children, Joseph (and Michelle) Rippman, David (and Roseanne) Rippman, Thomas (and Debbie) Rippman and Connie (and Michael) Mahon; five grandchildren, Nicolaus, Taylor, Jenna, Alexander, and Jessica. Relatives and friends will be received at the Spilker Funeral Home on Tuesday (Dec. 22nd) from 11 am until 12 noon. Connie's Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30pm in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Cape May. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cem., Berlin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church or to Holy Redeemer Hospice (Swainton). condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2020.