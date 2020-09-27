Anton, Craig F., Sr., - 65, of Manahawkin, NJ took his heavenly Harley ride on May 29th, 2020 at age 65. He loved photography, outdoor activities, especially riding his Harley, and his relatives and work families. He will be remembered by family and friends at a memorial service to be held October 4th at 4 pm at 16th street and the ocean in the outdoor gazebo. Masks and social distancing are required. Bring your beach chair. Rain location Presbyterian Church outside on 15th Street in Brigantine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Deborah Heart and Lung Association
. Contact [email protected]
for info or directions.