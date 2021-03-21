Lawrence, Craig H., - 62, of Tampa, FL (formerly of Somers Point, NJ) , passed away on March 10, 2021. Craig is survived by two children, Doug and Tina (Husband Carlos Bouret), a granddaughter, Pepper, a dog, Bubba, and two brothers, Glenn C. (Wife Vicki) and Henry C., Jr. (Wife Lorraine), along with their children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doris J. and Henry C., Sr. In lieu of flowers or donations, dedicate your next round of golf to Craig.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 21, 2021.