Lawrence, Craig H., - 62, of Tampa, FL (formerly of Somers Point, NJ) , passed away on March 10, 2021. Craig is survived by two children, Doug and Tina (Husband Carlos Bouret), a granddaughter, Pepper, a dog, Bubba, and two brothers, Glenn C. (Wife Vicki) and Henry C., Jr. (Wife Lorraine), along with their children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doris J. and Henry C., Sr. In lieu of flowers or donations, dedicate your next round of golf to Craig.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 21, 2021.
My brother Craig was a great brother, and a good friend, and I will truly miss him. He was a great father, and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed by his children Doug and Tina, and especially his granddaughter Pepper, who he was crazy about. His close buddy, and baby (his dog) "Big Bubba" will definitely miss him. Rest In Peace my Brother.
Glenn C. Lawrence
March 21, 2021
A fun loving dad and a great man Rest In Peace Craig.
Patricia Hahn
March 21, 2021
Craig was a great man. He showed everyone kindness & respect. He loved his children so much that it showed in every laugh and smile he shared with them. He will be missed very much. Rest In Paradise
Tiffany Schumacher
March 21, 2021
Doug and Tina are in my prayers
George Hahn
March 21, 2021
To have met Craig was an honor. He was a great father to my best friend and person! He truly loved his family and golf! Full of wisdom and love. He will be truly missed!!