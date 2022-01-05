Campbell, Curtis Scott, - 59, of Vineland, went home to be with the Lord on December 30, 2021. Curtis was born on April 8, 1962, to Clarice (nee' Lipford) and Wadsworth Campbell, Sr. Curtis grew up in South Egg Harbor and attended the Egg Harbor school system. In 1980, Curtis graduated from Absegami High School. While at Absegami, Curtis played on the varsity basketball team, but his love for music inspired him to join the Absegami Marching Band. Curtis fell in love with the percussion section. He was self-taught and excelled at playing the Triple Drums. During his time in the marching band, Curtis played in the Miss America Parade, the Georgia Rose Parade, the Canada Parade and others. Curtis began working security for the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City in 1987. He later worked at Bally's Casino, Revel Casino, and Ocean Casino in Atlantic City as a Dealer. During these years, Curtis made long lasting friendships with co-workers who he considered his extended family. Curtis was predeceased by: his parents. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 31 years, Margie; sons, Brandan and Justin Campbell (Amanda); granddaughters, Juliet, Mia Bella, Anyia; brother, Wadsworth Campbell, Jr. (Kim); sisters, Felicia Campbell, Rev. Tanya Campbell, Rachel Campbell, Clarice Rochester (Patrick); niece, Kristina; nephew, Wadsworth, III; great nieces, Giuliana and Gianna; great nephews, Julian and Jeremiah; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 10AM, Saturday, January 8, 2022, Shiloh Baptist Church, 640 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment to follow in the Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Home, where condolences may be left at greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 5, 2022.