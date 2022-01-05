Dear family of the late Curtis Campbell, Curtis and I go back since High School.Calling each other "couz" since then. A nice classmate and co worker. Because later in life I ran inti him at the Casino where I worked many years ago. He had an unforgettable demeanor, kindness and way from our generation that many of us share and value still. He stood out always ,taller than most and easy- going nature.I certainly know you will.muss him. My deepest condolences to his wife and family. A one of kind person left this world to join the others who are equally like him!+++ God Bless you!+++

Trina O Fiorello Friend January 5, 2022