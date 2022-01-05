Menu
Curtis Scott Campbell
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Absegami High School
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Campbell, Curtis Scott, - 59, of Vineland, went home to be with the Lord on December 30, 2021. Curtis was born on April 8, 1962, to Clarice (nee' Lipford) and Wadsworth Campbell, Sr. Curtis grew up in South Egg Harbor and attended the Egg Harbor school system. In 1980, Curtis graduated from Absegami High School. While at Absegami, Curtis played on the varsity basketball team, but his love for music inspired him to join the Absegami Marching Band. Curtis fell in love with the percussion section. He was self-taught and excelled at playing the Triple Drums. During his time in the marching band, Curtis played in the Miss America Parade, the Georgia Rose Parade, the Canada Parade and others. Curtis began working security for the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City in 1987. He later worked at Bally's Casino, Revel Casino, and Ocean Casino in Atlantic City as a Dealer. During these years, Curtis made long lasting friendships with co-workers who he considered his extended family. Curtis was predeceased by: his parents. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 31 years, Margie; sons, Brandan and Justin Campbell (Amanda); granddaughters, Juliet, Mia Bella, Anyia; brother, Wadsworth Campbell, Jr. (Kim); sisters, Felicia Campbell, Rev. Tanya Campbell, Rachel Campbell, Clarice Rochester (Patrick); niece, Kristina; nephew, Wadsworth, III; great nieces, Giuliana and Gianna; great nephews, Julian and Jeremiah; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 10AM, Saturday, January 8, 2022, Shiloh Baptist Church, 640 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment to follow in the Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Home, where condolences may be left at greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
640 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ
Jan
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
640 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To all the Campbells, One parents' night at an Absegami Basketball game Curtis asked me to walk out with him because his mom and dad couldn't make it. So I accepted the honor greatly. From that day on, I called him "my son." I am so saddened to read that he passed, and I was in Shiloh Baptist in EHC once for the funeral of another track-team member. I know it was a beautiful "coming home" for Curtis, however, I can't wipe away your tears. I will pray for all of you that God will give you the strength to face each day without Curtis. All mt love, Coach "Mama Cass", Linda Cassell Naples
Linda Cassell Naples
January 9, 2022
Dean and Remi Ihemesie
January 7, 2022
I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear that Curt has passed away. I am glad that we had the chance to work together at Revel and catch up, and I will always remember the last time I got to see him in May. God bless our family during this difficult time.
Remi Ihemesie
Family
January 8, 2022
Sonia R. Jones
January 7, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss, may the family find peace in our Heavenly Father
Beverly Queen
Family
January 7, 2022
It brings great sadness learning of the passing Curtis . My prayers go out to the whole family. Be strong and know that God dose not make mistakes. He is in a better place.
Jeff Butler
Friend
January 6, 2022
So sorry about your loss, knew him growing up , always a nice boy.
Nancy Ade
January 6, 2022
So sorry for the loss of your brother he will truly be miss wonderful man RIp Curtis
Evelina spell
Friend
January 6, 2022
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Curtis. We enjoyed his kindness and great sense of humor. You can just tell that he absolutely adored my aunt, Margie. We love you, from your Cleveland, Ohio family.
Carl and Jessica Harrison
Family
January 5, 2022
Curt...I still can´t come to terms with your passing. You were a great person and always kept me up in spirit, even on my worse days. The jokes, the laughter, the sarcasm, it will all be missed. I cherished every second that we spoke, texted, commented back and forth. I love you cousin, I just wish we had more time. You have gained your wings and I have gained another angel. Until we meet again ~light bright
Baggz
January 5, 2022
I grew up in South Egg harbor with Curtis and his brother and Sisters I´ll never forget all the great times we had playing baseball football basketball as he and Israel were always playing against me and his brother those were great times he was a very well mannered gentleman and yes that was loved by many people will be missed may God bless him and his family at this difficult time
Herman Vargas
January 5, 2022
Dear family of the late Curtis Campbell, Curtis and I go back since High School.Calling each other "couz" since then. A nice classmate and co worker. Because later in life I ran inti him at the Casino where I worked many years ago. He had an unforgettable demeanor, kindness and way from our generation that many of us share and value still. He stood out always ,taller than most and easy- going nature.I certainly know you will.muss him. My deepest condolences to his wife and family. A one of kind person left this world to join the others who are equally like him!+++ God Bless you!+++
Trina O Fiorello
Friend
January 5, 2022
