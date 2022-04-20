MIDDLETON, Curtis C.T., Sr., - 80, of West Cape May, and formerly of Coatesville, PA, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on April 13, 2022 while he was working in his yard. Curt was a retired Cape May Police Officer. He is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his son, Curtis C.T. Middleton, Jr.; three granddaughters, Chelsea, Brittany and Jade; grandson, Curtis "Timmy" Middleton, III; one great-granddaughter, Imani; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins who were very dear to him. Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday (April 23rd) from 10am – 11am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May where Curt's funeral service will begin at 11am. Interment will follow in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 20, 2022.