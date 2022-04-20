Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Curtis C.T. Middleton Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 23 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Spilker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MIDDLETON, Curtis C.T., Sr., - 80, of West Cape May, and formerly of Coatesville, PA, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on April 13, 2022 while he was working in his yard. Curt was a retired Cape May Police Officer. He is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his son, Curtis C.T. Middleton, Jr.; three granddaughters, Chelsea, Brittany and Jade; grandson, Curtis "Timmy" Middleton, III; one great-granddaughter, Imani; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins who were very dear to him. Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday (April 23rd) from 10am – 11am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May where Curt's funeral service will begin at 11am. Interment will follow in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ
Apr
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Spilker Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Spilker Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.