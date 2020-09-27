BRASSINGTON, CYNTHIA ANN, - age 66 of Linwood, NJ. In the embrace of her adoring partner Loretta and her loving friends, Cynthia and her mom blew out the candles on her sixty-sixth birthday cake just five days before her passing on September 20, 2020. Cynthia chose to live her life with celebration, joy and eternal hope, even as she waged a brave and determined battle against an aggressive cancer.
Cynthia enjoyed her childhood years in Haddonfield, Medford Lakes and Collingswood, eventually gravitating to the shore where she put her happy smile, beauty and fun personality to work as a Playboy Bunny at the Casino during the 1980's. Between raising her sons, completing college and then Law School, she continued to strive for a rewarding career.
Cynthia graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science with High Honors from Stockton University and thereafter earned her Juris Doctor from Rutgers Camden School of Law. She served as Judicial Law Clerk to the Honorable Albert Garofolo in 1992 during the time that he served as a Presiding Judge of the Family Part. Cynthia sat as a Panelist on the MESP in both Atlantic and Cape May Counties, taught family law as an adjunct professor for ACCC and became certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Matrimonial Lawyer, also serving on the Family Law Executive Committee of the New Jersey State Bar Association and a Fellow in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. She maintained a private law practice focusing on family law since 1994.
Beyond professional accomplishments and her new found love of golf, she will be remembered by her family, friends and colleagues for her gregarious nature, her determination and perseverance to overcome any obstacle or challenge, her delight in celebrating anything and everything and her sheer joy of life.
Cynthia is survived by her adoring wife, Loretta Anne Mento with whom she shared a joyous life for the past seventeen years, together with their beloved rescue dogs, Henry, Hannah and Baxter.
Cynthia will be missed dearly by her loving mother Doris Mikle. She was predeceased by her step-father, Kenneth Mikle for whom she held great affection.
Cynthia is survived by her two sons, James (Jimmy) Mallon and daughter-in-law Rosalie and her son Douglas Flemming. Cynthia was also blessed with two grandchildren, Dominic and Vincent.
Cynthia is also survived by her brothers, Stephen, Kevin (Michele) and Christopher (Amy) as well as her in-laws Steven and Jimena Mento, James and Rosette Mento, Maria Mento, Joseph and Marie Mento, Donna and Mark Wilson, Eileen O'Brien and many loving nieces and nephews.
Cynthia also will be remembered with love and affection by her many friends and colleagues, together with her partner and friend Stephen Browndorf who will carry on her name through the law partnership that they forged together.
Cynthia and Loretta made it a life's mission to welcome rescue dogs into their home. Cynthia's memory would be well honored by a contribution to They Have a Right to Live Rescue at http:l/www.rtlrescue.org/, Cheri's Heart Animal Rescue at https:l/www.paypal.com/paypalme/cherisheart, or RED Rescue online at http://www.rescueeverydog.org/
via mail to RED Rescue, PO Box 1741, Kingston WA
98346
Family, friends and colleagues are joyously welcomed to join in a celebration of Cynthia's Life at a Memorial Service to be held at the Linwood Country Club on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Please bring and share your fondest memories. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home of Linwood, New Jersey. Online condolences can be made at www.ghwimberg.com