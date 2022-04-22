Bowers, Cynthia Ann, - 63, of Friedens, Cynthia Ann Bowers went to be with Lord in heaven on April 19, 2022. Cindy was born on September 1, 1958 in Somers Point, NJ to the late C. Paul and Joan (Barrett) McCardell. Survived by her husband of 46 years, David; sons: Robert (Nicki) Bowers and Dennis (Erica) Bowers; grandchildren: Mary, Gracie, Benjamin, Alexis, and Brooke Bowers; and brother Richard (Amy Jo) McCardell and their son Cristian. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh, sense of humor, and good-natured banter. Cindy's heart and soul was her family. To have been in Cindy's circle was to be loved as if you were one of her own. In addition to her immediate family, she leaves a far-reaching legacy of "sons, daughters, and grandchildren." She was a 1976 graduate of Ocean City, NJ High School and was a faithful employee for 30+ years at Morocco Electric in Somerset. Family is honoring Cindy's requests to have no viewing and to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer and notifications will be sent. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to either The Family House https://familyhouse.org/
or St. Jude https://www.stjude.org/
. Arrangements entrusted to Deaner Funeral Home, Stoystown. DeanerFuneralsAndCremations.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 22, 2022.