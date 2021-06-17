Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cynthia Leslie "Cindy" Concepcion
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Atlantic City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Concepcion, Cynthia Leslie "Cindy", - 61, of Atlantic City, was born April 6, 1960, departed this life on June 10, 2021, and went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in Atlantic City, where she attended Atlantic City Public Schools. She was a graduate of Atlantic City High School. She later obtained degrees from Atlantic Cape Community College and Thomas Edison State University. At the time of her death she was employed at both Resorts and Caesars Casinos. Cynthia was a kind, caring and most charitable individual known and loved for by many for her compassion for others. She leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Emma Forth; sons, Carmello and Francisco Concepcion (Edna Lopez); grandchildren Giuliana, Julian, Jeremiah, Faith and Francisco Jr; sisters, Maria Barber, Janice Gilmore (Forrest), Kathy Monroe, Darlene Ellison (Benjamin) and brother, Donald Forth; and a host of other family and friends. Homegoing Services will be 11AM, Saturday, June 19, 2021, New Hope Baptist Church, 704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Face mask are mandatory. Interment to follow in Laurel Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Service
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
New Hope Baptist Church
704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Jun
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Hope Baptist Church
704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
17 Entries
Cynthia was such a beautiful person kind and warm spirited my prayers and condolences to the family
Betty McLaughlin
June 19, 2021
Rest in Glory my beautiful cousin. I'll always cherish the good times we had whenever we were together . I'll remember you always.
edmund drinkard
Family
June 19, 2021
My condolences to Cynthia's Family to which I've always felt to be a part of. The fun our families shared on Missouri Ave. My first son's Godmother. Memories that will be cherished forever. To my Godson's Pete & Frankie, your mother was very,very proud of you guys. My God bless you both and the rest of the family at this time of grievance.
Roderick D Gaines Jr
Friend
June 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss,will keep your family in prayer!
D.Willis
June 19, 2021
Praying God´s strength and comfort for the family. May your hearts be blessed with the peace of God.
Craig and Tracie Johnson
Friend
June 19, 2021
Cynthia will be truly missed by so many My Condolences to the family may the Lord God comfort you at this time. Cynthia go Cowboys !!!!
Carmen king Strickland
Friend
June 19, 2021
To the family of Cynthia: May the Lord keep you in His Perfect Peace during this time.
Marta Stott
June 18, 2021
Enjoy heavenly peace with your Brother William may the lord give strength and comfort and serenity to your family at this difficult time
Barb
Family
June 18, 2021
Sadly I learned of Cynthia's passing, my condolences to the Forth family as you mourn her transition. May God in His infinite grace and mercy grant you peace, comfort and strength in the days ahead. May God bless and keep you in His grace.
Robert (Rap) Brown Sr.
June 18, 2021
Condolences to the family of Cynthia. We are sadden but we know that Joy comes in the morning. Sincerely the Mozelle Family
Char-Lynn Mozelle
Other
June 17, 2021
Ms Cynt aka Mom was one of the most caring and compassionate person you could ever meet. Thank you Ms Cynt for looking out for me. You will be missed. I will lookout for Petey and Frank for you. Conrad Lane
Conrad Lane
Family
June 17, 2021
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS PRAYING FOR YOUR FAMILY
Denise Hamilton
Friend
June 17, 2021
Cynthia was such a fun loving and caring person. Always pure joy when she was around. Cynthia will be deeply missed. Sending condolences and healing prayers to the family. Leon & Gina Murray
Gina Murray
School
June 17, 2021
very great friend we be missed
kim Stewart
Friend
June 17, 2021
best friend ever
kim Stewart
Friend
June 17, 2021
Cynthia was such a sweet person so fun outgoing beautiful inside and out. I always told her they jealous of you because of those green eyes she used to laugh, always fighting with me because I´m a cowboys fan. She´s a woman of god . I love her dearly, she will be missed
Marisol Calderon
Friend
June 17, 2021
Dear Family, May the compassion of those who care surround you, the memories of shared joys encourage you, and the warmth of God's love embrace you all during this difficult time. Keeping you in our prayers with love and heartfelt sympathy, the Washington Family.
clydie j. washington-griffin
Friend
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results