Concepcion, Cynthia Leslie "Cindy", - 61, of Atlantic City, was born April 6, 1960, departed this life on June 10, 2021, and went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in Atlantic City, where she attended Atlantic City Public Schools. She was a graduate of Atlantic City High School. She later obtained degrees from Atlantic Cape Community College and Thomas Edison State University. At the time of her death she was employed at both Resorts and Caesars Casinos. Cynthia was a kind, caring and most charitable individual known and loved for by many for her compassion for others. She leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Emma Forth; sons, Carmello and Francisco Concepcion (Edna Lopez); grandchildren Giuliana, Julian, Jeremiah, Faith and Francisco Jr; sisters, Maria Barber, Janice Gilmore (Forrest), Kathy Monroe, Darlene Ellison (Benjamin) and brother, Donald Forth; and a host of other family and friends. Homegoing Services will be 11AM, Saturday, June 19, 2021, New Hope Baptist Church, 704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Face mask are mandatory. Interment to follow in Laurel Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 17, 2021.