My condolences to Cynthia's Family to which I've always felt to be a part of. The fun our families shared on Missouri Ave. My first son's Godmother. Memories that will be cherished forever. To my Godson's Pete & Frankie, your mother was very,very proud of you guys. My God bless you both and the rest of the family at this time of grievance.

Roderick D Gaines Jr Friend June 19, 2021