Radford, Dale Austin, - 83, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away peacefully at home on December 6 from complications of dementia. Dale was born on November 14, 1937, in Kansas City, KS to Raymond and Margaret Radford. After graduating high school Dale enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served his country for over 21 years and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. Along the way, he met his beloved wife LaJeanne (nee Nabity) and they were married on March 22, 1969, in Shawnee, KS. Together they went where the Navy sent them including Florida, Maine, Tennessee, and Japan, where he was stationed on the aircraft carrier USS Midway. Upon his retirement from the Navy in 1984, the Radfords settled in Dover, TN, and built their dream home. Dale went back to school and earned two master's degrees and became a computer programmer for the states of Tennessee and Kentucky. In his spare time, Dale pursued a variety of passions. A talented artist, he enjoyed sketching, painting, and woodworking. He was proud to hold multiple state and world bench press records for his age group. He was an active Eucharistic minister and lector in the Catholic Church. He also loved getting out on his motorcycle. The Radfords moved to New Jersey in 2009 to be closer to their grandchildren. Dale is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, LaJeanne; daughter Stephanie (Bob) Meyer; son Robert (Brandy) Radford; brother Ray (Sheila) Radford; and grandchildren Melissa and Robbie Meyer, Ryleigh Radford, and Justin and Jarred Rogers. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held for Dale at a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 13, 2020.