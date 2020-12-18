Shavelson, Dale "Gogi", - 88, of Northfield, passed away Sunday, December 13th, 2020 after a brief illness. Dale was born Dale Sofija Cesonyte in Kaunas, Lithuania to Jouzos and Aleksandra. She arrived with her family in the United States in 1949 aboard the USS General Muir and settled in Philadelphia, PA. On her many visits to the beach in Margate, NJ, she met a lifeguard named Edward Shavelson, they were married in 1958. Dale resided in Margate with her family, moving to Linwood in 1978 and relocating to Northfield in 2005. She was known as Gogi to her family, so named by her grandson John. She was a pillar, leaned on by her children and grandchildren, and was never afraid to speak her mind. Her candor was only exceeded by her affection. She is survived by her sons Joseph Perkumas and Edward "Chet" Shavelson and daughters Christy (John) Hartnett and Sunny (Patrick) McCarthy as well as her grandchildren Kristin and John Perkumas, John and Dana Hartnett, Patrick, Gillian, Luke, and Carly McCarthy. As well as many cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dale's memory to the Food Bank of South Jersey, 6735 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234., www.foodbanksj.org
. A memorial mass will be held at 10am on Tuesday, December 22nd at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash and Poplar Aves., Linwood, NJ 08221. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 18, 2020.