Damita G. Tann
1971 - 2020
BORN
1971
DIED
2020
Tann, Damita G., - 49, of Atlantic City, entered eternal peace on August 26, 2020, at AtlantiCare Medical Center. She was born on June 12, 1971, in Somers Point. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at a very early age. She was a very loving and caring daughter and had a heart to help anyone she could. Damita was last employed at the Flagship Resort in Atlantic City. She leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Carolyn Brown-Tann; her dog, Mr. T., and many relatives and friends. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to support The Gift of Life Donor Program. Arrangements entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 29, 2020.
