Kaufman, Dana, - 35, of Mullica Twp., passed away on October 13, 2020, from a motor vehicle accident. A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, October 20th from 10 am to 12 pm with a service at 12 pm at Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway, 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. Dana was a talented athlete throughout her, far too short life, excelling in cross country, basketball, track & field, and soccer which she played through college at Shepherd University in WV. Most importantly she was a lifelong equestrian where she was always in the ribbons and always with a smile. Dana was full of energy, joy, and goodwill to everyone she met. She felt relationships with family and friends were the most important part of a life well lived. Her passion was for teaching, recently finding her niche teaching special education where she challenged her students to shoot for the stars. Waiting to greet her in heaven are her grandparents, David and Betty McGinnis, and her uncle, Jeff Riegel. She leaves behind her inconsolable parents, Dan and Dee (Davida) Kaufman; her sister, Dawn Edmonds; brother-in-law, Shane Edmonds; her niece and buddy, Jenna Edmonds; her grandparents, Joe and Marylou Kaufman; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and Jason DiGregoria. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Jersey Horse Association scholarship fund c/o Dawn Edmonds at 358 Monroeville Rd, Monroeville NJ 08343 or Mullica Township PTA Teacher Scholarship Fund, 500 Elwood Road, Elwood, NJ 08217
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 18, 2020.