Campbell, Daniel Joseph, - age 73, of Seaville, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on December 9, 2020. Daniel was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and he and his family moved to Sea Isle City when he was 5. Daniel was a graduate of Ocean City High School. He is a Veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the Army from 1966-1968. Daniel was a mechanic, having his own body shop at home and worked as the Mechanic for the Sea Isle City Police Department, until his retirement. Dan very much enjoyed working on his own collection of cars and enjoyed spending time out in his garage and making memories with his family and friends, especially Andy and Billy. Daniel is survived by his wife, Susan (nee Dever) of 45 Years, His Daughter Lauren Barnhart (Joe), His Daughter Heather, Granddaughter Mikayla, Grandson Sebastian and his favorite fur buddy, Mr. B. Daniel was preceded in Death by his Father Robert, Mother Elizabeth and Brother Robert. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday December 15, 2020 at 11:00AM at St Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 4308 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Burial will follow in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may given to Beacon Animal Rescue and Disabled American Veterans
. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 11, 2020.