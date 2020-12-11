Sue, Heather and Lauren. It has been quite awhile since I've seen you guys. I read about Dan, and have to say I am deeply sorry to have heard he passed away. I remember him being one of the "car guys" in town . I used to meet up with him in Wildwood for the car show. Remember like it was yesterday. It must be a tough day for you guys and My prayers are with you. I did let the kids know. Dan was a great guy. Always even a a good man. I will continue to keep all of you in my prayers.. Sincerely, Bill Liddell

Bill Liddell December 15, 2020