Daniel Joseph Campbell
Godfrey Funeral Home - Palermo
644 South Shore Road
Palermo, NJ
Campbell, Daniel Joseph, - 73, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on December 9, 2020. Daniel was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and he and his family moved to Sea Isle City when he was 5. Daniel was a graduate of Ocean City High School. He is a Veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the Army from 1966-1968. Daniel was a mechanic, having his own body shop at home and worked as the Mechanic for the Sea Isle City Police Department, until his retirement. Dan was also a Volunteer Firefighter for the Sea Isle City Fire Department. He very much enjoyed working on his own collection of cars and enjoyed spending time out in his garage and making memories with his family and friends, especially Andy and Billy. Daniel is survived by his wife, Susan (nee Dever) of 45 Years, His Daughter Lauren Barnhart (Joe), His Daughter Heather, Granddaughter Mikayla, Grandson Sebastian and his favorite fur buddy, Mr. B. Daniel was preceded in Death by his Father Robert, Mother Elizabeth and Brother Robert. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday December 15, 2020 at 11:00AM at St Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 4308 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Burial will follow in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may given to Beacon Animal Rescue, Sea Isle City Fire Department and Disabled American Veterans.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St Joseph Roman Catholic Church
4308 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ
Dec
15
Burial
Cape May County Veterans Cemetery
NJ
Godfrey Funeral Home - Palermo
Sue, Heather and Lauren. It has been quite awhile since I've seen you guys. I read about Dan, and have to say I am deeply sorry to have heard he passed away. I remember him being one of the "car guys" in town . I used to meet up with him in Wildwood for the car show. Remember like it was yesterday. It must be a tough day for you guys and My prayers are with you. I did let the kids know. Dan was a great guy. Always even a a good man. I will continue to keep all of you in my prayers.. Sincerely, Bill Liddell
Bill Liddell
December 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He was a great man who made his family his priority. We were so grateful to have Dan watch over Mikayla when Joe couldn't. You and your family are always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace Dan.
Joe and Tammy Brown
December 13, 2020
Dan and I watched the Beatles debut on the Ed Sullivan show at his parent's house on 43rd st in Sea Isle..1960ish. He and I grew up across the street from each other on 43rd st in Sea Isle. We played together almost every day, went boating together, raced our go karts together at the Woodbine airport, went to Ocean City high school together. He was Best Man at my wedding. Our service in the US Army separated us for 4 years after high school. I moved to Florida and lost touch with Dan, but always paid a visit when I was in Sea Isle. He was a good friend and will be missed.
Edward Maschke
December 11, 2020
Daniel Dever
December 11, 2020
